James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.03

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.03 and last traded at $26.03, with a volume of 2672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.
James Hardie Industries Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On James Hardie Industries
James Hardie Industries Company Profile
James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on James Hardie Industries (JHX)
- The Dave & Buster’s Rebound Is Still In PLAY
- Apple Partnership Strengthens Unity Software’s Investment Appeal
- Sprinklr Gets Targets Raised By Analysts, Here’s Why
- Don’t Overlook Hidden Gem Kinsale As Rallies To New Highs
- AI-powered IoT Automation is Driving Samsara To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.