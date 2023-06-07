James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.03

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.03 and last traded at $26.03, with a volume of 2672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

James Hardie Industries Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 110.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 351.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 880.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 150.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 29.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

