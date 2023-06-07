John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2152 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
John Hancock Investors Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Investors Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:JHI opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.81. John Hancock Investors Trust has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $14.88.
About John Hancock Investors Trust
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
