John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2152 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

John Hancock Investors Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Investors Trust alerts:

John Hancock Investors Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JHI opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.81. John Hancock Investors Trust has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $14.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Hancock Investors Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 83,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 41,484 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.