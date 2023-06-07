Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Johnson Controls International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Johnson Controls International has a payout ratio of 35.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Johnson Controls International to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.13. 419,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,788,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.04.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

