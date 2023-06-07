Johnson Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 0.6% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.1 %

PM traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $91.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,360,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,313. The firm has a market cap of $142.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.64.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

