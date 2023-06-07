Johnson Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,276 shares of company stock worth $13,277,658. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

ABBV traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,944,096. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.11. The firm has a market cap of $240.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $131.10 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

