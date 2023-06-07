Johnson Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $101.00.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $1,432,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,562 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.66. The company had a trading volume of 385,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,290. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $119.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.15.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

See Also

