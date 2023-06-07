Johnson Financial Group Inc. Buys 103,490 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1,108.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.76. 400,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $160.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.20 and its 200-day moving average is $154.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

