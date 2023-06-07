Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.47% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 481.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Investmark Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,123. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $601.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

