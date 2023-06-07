Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,718,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.67. The stock had a trading volume of 170,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,411. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $47.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

