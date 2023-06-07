Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 17,570 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 675.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,570 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.

IUSG traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $93.58. 139,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,271. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.05. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $99.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

