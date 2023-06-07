Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,843 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,436 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,399.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,399.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $813,946 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,715,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,648,527. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.67.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

