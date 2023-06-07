Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 847 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IJH stock traded up $2.63 on Wednesday, reaching $255.28. The company had a trading volume of 781,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.75 and its 200 day moving average is $250.19.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

