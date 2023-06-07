Johnson Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.65.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.31. 3,161,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,613,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

