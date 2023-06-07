Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 24,360 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 24,360 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,273,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,233,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,121,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,028,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,266,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,682,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,134,486,000 after acquiring an additional 562,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,928 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,692 shares of company stock worth $1,024,488 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $34.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,473,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,243,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $146.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.