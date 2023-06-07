Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 545 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 237,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 114,872 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 781,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,368,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 171,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CATH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,440. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52-week low of $42.55 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average of $49.73. The stock has a market cap of $653.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

