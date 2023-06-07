Journeo (LON:JNEO) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 160 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 161.50 ($2.01). 16,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 34,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163 ($2.03).

The firm has a market cap of £25.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,630.00 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 170.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 143.87.

Journeo plc provides solutions to the transport community that captures, processes, and displays essential information to enhance journeys in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company operates in two segments, Fleet Systems and Passenger Systems. It offers passenger transport infrastructure systems, such as bay, stretched in-shelter, summary, full-color LED, low-power E-ink, and solar-powered TFT displays, as well as interactive wayfinding totems, air quality sensors, in-shelter closed circuit television (CCTV), and bus station Wi-Fi.

