JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Gap Down to $29.18

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.18, but opened at $28.55. JOYY shares last traded at $28.93, with a volume of 54,030 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on YY shares. CLSA lowered their price target on JOYY from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of JOYY from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on JOYY in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on JOYY from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOYY presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.68.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $604.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.84 million. JOYY had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in JOYY by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in JOYY by 139.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 664,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after purchasing an additional 387,706 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in JOYY by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JOYY by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of JOYY by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through the BIGO and All Other segments.

