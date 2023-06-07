Kaspa Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.87 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last week, Kaspa has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $278.33 million and approximately $7.87 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 18,975,396,114 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 18,965,957,523.867622. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.01530815 USD and is up 4.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $9,017,970.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

