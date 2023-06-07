KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down to $16.69

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.69, but opened at $16.31. KE shares last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 388,401 shares trading hands.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. New Street Research began coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.52.

KE Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -1.11.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. KE had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KE by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,275,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,589,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505,095 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its position in KE by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 31,228,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183,069 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter worth $135,105,000. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in KE by 681.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 9,653,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in KE by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,117,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

