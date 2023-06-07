Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,494 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 77,192 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,519 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,831 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,025 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in NetApp by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on NetApp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.81.

NetApp Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $71.12. The stock had a trading volume of 281,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,278. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.91.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $142,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,420 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,265.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,750 shares of company stock worth $1,514,205 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading

