Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,297,000 after buying an additional 1,595,151 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 722.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,524 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,391,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,564,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,664,000 after purchasing an additional 223,955 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.65. 222,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,389. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

