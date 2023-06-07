Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XSD traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.51. 21,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,129. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.04. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $138.65 and a 1 year high of $216.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

