Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 181,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 105,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Argus downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.24. The company had a trading volume of 393,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,012. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

