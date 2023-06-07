Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,404,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,663,000 after buying an additional 202,349 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,586,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,513,000 after buying an additional 234,085 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,127,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,424,000 after purchasing an additional 478,850 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,876,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,766,000 after buying an additional 293,833 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,084,000 after buying an additional 484,663 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.63. 1,080,987 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.41. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

