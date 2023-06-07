Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.92. The company has a market capitalization of $94.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

