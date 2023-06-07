Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apriem Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 120,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 160,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 594.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 296,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 254,142 shares during the period. Resolute Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 23,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,679,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,903,620. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

