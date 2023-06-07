Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 104,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 63,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM traded up $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.78. The stock had a trading volume of 15,597,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,956,961. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.33. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

