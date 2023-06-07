Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 504 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,597 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after buying an additional 1,181,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,099,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,007,991,000 after purchasing an additional 25,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $481,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,172 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,039,316 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $502,528,000 after acquiring an additional 110,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,467,443 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $361,607,000 after acquiring an additional 84,779 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.6 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,907. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.09. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $264.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Articles

