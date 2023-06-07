Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,089 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,089 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,863,020. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.84. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WMB. Barclays reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. Argus cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

