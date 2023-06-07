KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KIO opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $13.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 54.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 267,769 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 84,565 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 51.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 78,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 70.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 54,337 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.