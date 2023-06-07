KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE KIO opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $13.07.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
