KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIOGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE KIO opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $13.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 54.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 267,769 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 84,565 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 51.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 78,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 70.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 54,337 shares during the period.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

