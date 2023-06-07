Kraken Robotics (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) were down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 127,752 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 58,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Kraken Robotics Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

