Kraken Robotics (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) were down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 127,752 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 58,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
Kraken Robotics Trading Down 2.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42.
Kraken Robotics Company Profile
Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kraken Robotics (KRKNF)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.