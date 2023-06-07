KuCoin Token (KCS) Market Cap Tops $656.32 Million

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $656.32 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for approximately $6.78 or 0.00025822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 144,333,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,833,502 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is a cryptocurrency created by the KuCoin exchange that provides its holders with various benefits such as discounted trading fees, rewards from promotional activities, and dividends from trading fees generated by the platform. Additionally, KCS holders can participate in the KuCoin Community Chain (KCC) ecological plan, a decentralized blockchain network that aims to promote the development of the KuCoin economy.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

