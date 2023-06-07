Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LGI stock opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $18.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 17,258 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 232,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 8.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 544.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 121,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 102,666 shares during the period.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

