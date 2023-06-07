Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of LGI stock opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $18.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13.
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
