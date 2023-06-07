Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Declares $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Lear has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years. Lear has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lear to earn $16.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE LEA opened at $133.01 on Wednesday. Lear has a 1-year low of $114.67 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lear will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $41,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total value of $277,469.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $41,599.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,878,579 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lear by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Lear by 27.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.