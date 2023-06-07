Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $261.58.

LII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $272.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $248.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Price Performance

Lennox International stock opened at $299.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.01. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $182.85 and a fifty-two week high of $303.44.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.41. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.76% and a negative return on equity of 200.13%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 29.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.09, for a total transaction of $696,889.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at $12,749,711.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $792,333.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,129.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.09, for a total value of $696,889.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,749,711.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,579 shares of company stock worth $2,078,502 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 662.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 5.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 607,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Lennox International by 9.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

(Get Rating)

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.