Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Trading Up 10.2%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) was up 10.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.93. Approximately 3,253,692 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 1,103,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LXRX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $555.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39.

In other news, Director International S.C.A. Artal bought 27,775,050 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $72,215,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,634,381 shares in the company, valued at $204,449,390.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $38,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

