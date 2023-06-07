Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $490.00

Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 490 ($6.09) and last traded at GBX 487 ($6.05), with a volume of 99906 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 486 ($6.04).

Literacy Capital Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 447.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 404.47. The company has a market cap of £299.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

About Literacy Capital

(Get Rating)

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, buyout, growth capital, MBIs, M&A, special situations, family owned, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. The firm is sector agnostic.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Literacy Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Literacy Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.