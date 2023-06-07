Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) were down 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $6.63. Approximately 62,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 82,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Lixte Biotechnology Stock Down 8.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57.

Get Lixte Biotechnology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lixte Biotechnology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $786,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lixte Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lixte Biotechnology by 292.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 75,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lixte Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lixte Biotechnology

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of utilizing biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets associated with serious common diseases and then designing novel compounds to attack those targets. The company was founded by John S. Kovach and Robert B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lixte Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lixte Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.