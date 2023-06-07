Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Lovesac had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lovesac updated its Q2 guidance to $0.12-0.16 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.83-2.24 EPS.
Lovesac Price Performance
Shares of LOVE stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $24.37. 702,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,607. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $39.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $370.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on LOVE. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Lovesac from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Lovesac
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lovesac by 32.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 338.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 265.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 36.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lovesac Company Profile
The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
