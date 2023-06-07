Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.83-2.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.0-740.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $707.36 million. Lovesac also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.12-0.16 EPS.

Lovesac Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:LOVE traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.56. 302,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.40. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $39.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.13 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lovesac will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LOVE shares. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.25.

In other Lovesac news, Director Sharon M. Leite purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.55 per share, with a total value of $142,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,514.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon M. Leite bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.55 per share, with a total value of $142,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,514.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lovesac by 11.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,259,000 after acquiring an additional 105,827 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lovesac by 29.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,853,000 after acquiring an additional 228,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lovesac by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,478,000 after acquiring an additional 40,128 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Lovesac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 953,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lovesac by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

