Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.16–$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $149.00 million-$151.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.82 million. Lovesac also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.83-$2.24 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.25.

Shares of LOVE traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.12. 1,301,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,427. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. Lovesac had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lovesac will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sharon M. Leite acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.55 per share, for a total transaction of $142,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,638 shares in the company, valued at $189,514.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lovesac news, Director Sharon M. Leite purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.55 per share, for a total transaction of $142,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,638 shares in the company, valued at $189,514.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,810 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Lovesac by 11.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,259,000 after acquiring an additional 105,827 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lovesac by 29.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,853,000 after acquiring an additional 228,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lovesac by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,478,000 after purchasing an additional 40,128 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Lovesac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 953,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lovesac by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

