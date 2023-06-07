Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $20,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,948,491,000 after purchasing an additional 167,495 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after acquiring an additional 912,518 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,623,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $721,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,071,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $389,031,000 after purchasing an additional 58,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

NYSE:LOW traded up $3.17 on Wednesday, hitting $210.33. 963,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,348. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.42. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31. The company has a market cap of $125.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

