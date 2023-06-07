Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading Up 4.7%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) was up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 1,250,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 13,339,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LU shares. HSBC lowered their price target on Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.52 to $2.04 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.51.

Lufax Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Lufax had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

Institutional Trading of Lufax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 1,298.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433,557 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,422,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 18,231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,593,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524,793 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,711,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,218,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497,776 shares in the last quarter. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

