Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives $58.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.27.

LITE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of LITE stock opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $96.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -91.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $383.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.08 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 9,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

