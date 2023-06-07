Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Holdings Trimmed by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 633,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $28,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,550,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,547,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,219,000 after purchasing an additional 241,244 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 933,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,997,000 after purchasing an additional 19,124 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 837,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Isiah Thomas III sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $54,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSGE shares. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE MSGE traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.80. 77,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,390. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.71. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $40.81.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $201.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

