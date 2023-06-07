Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MDGL. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.36.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $273.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $57.21 and a 1-year high of $322.67. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of -0.71.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.55. Analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -18.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,666,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,254,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,517,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,236,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,328,000 after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,822,000 after acquiring an additional 141,334 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

