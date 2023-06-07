Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $187,000 Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Moody’s by 137.1% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,308,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,094,000 after purchasing an additional 756,663 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Moody’s by 8.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,385,000 after purchasing an additional 249,312 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $55,430,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $37,495,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,874,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,348,000 after acquiring an additional 150,070 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.04. The stock had a trading volume of 113,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,801. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $308.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.40. The company has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.29. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.80.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.