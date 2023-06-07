Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $86,000 Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,629,000 after acquiring an additional 578,564 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 395,317.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 569,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 569,257 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,284,000 after purchasing an additional 286,687 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 412.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 282,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,750,000 after purchasing an additional 227,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,887,000 after purchasing an additional 197,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.31. 171,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,671. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $224.47. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.36, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.26 and its 200 day moving average is $188.61.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 42.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,187 shares of company stock worth $3,150,016. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSK. TheStreet lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.