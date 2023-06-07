Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 182 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.10. 250,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $89.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.29. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

