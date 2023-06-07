Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 275 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 746 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,395,946,000 after buying an additional 208,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Autodesk by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,583,451,000 after buying an additional 52,315 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,219,000 after buying an additional 133,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,926,305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $732,466,000 after buying an additional 72,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,963. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,964. The company has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.67. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.84.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

